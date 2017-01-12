2 credit unions merge to become Chartway Federal

Brian Schools, Chartway’s president and CEO and several members of the credit union’s senior leadership team are pictured with all of the credit union’s Utah-based employees. Undated. | Photo courtesy of Chartway Credit Union, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – HeritageWest and SouthWest Community Credit Unions will formally adopt the name of their parent company, Chartway Federal Credit Union, Tuesday to the tune of the famous 1967 Turtle’s song, “Happy Together.”

“We determined that uniting under one visual identity would allow us to provide what members said they wanted: a consistent experience, improved account access, better rates and lower fees, enhanced technologies and new, value-added products,” Brian Schools, president and CEO of Chartway, said.

Uniting the family of credit unions under one shared name will provide strengthened member benefits, the institution’s news release said, and a consistent experience across all of the credit union’s 17 Utah-based branches and its 50 locations nationwide.

Given that the only difference between the credit unions has been the visual identity – the names and the logos – uniting under one name will not impact member accounts or employee roles. Members will continue to visit the same locations and be served by the same employees they have come to know and trust.

This decision was the result of in-depth conversations with the credit union’s members and employees, the news release said. The financially strong credit union with high ratings in member satisfaction is always looking for ways to deliver additional value and consistency.

Members will see these benefits in the coming months as the credit union plans to launch a new website, new checking accounts, improved rates, the elimination of more than a dozen fees, and instant debit card issue technology in 2017.

Other than that, the release said, the transition process should be a seamless one for credit union members, as all of its branches operates on the same system and offer the same products and services.

“We’re still one family, just as we’ve always been,” Schools said. “Having one shared name will simply allow us to operate with less complexity, deliver a consistent experience for members and employees, and provide additional value to our members and communities.”

HeritageWest and SouthWest Community Credit Unions joined Chartway in 2010. Since that time, Chartway has invested significantly in the Utah market.

In addition to making life more affordable for its members, the credit union supports numerous charitable events and organizations, and has donated more than $1 million to Utah-based non-profit organizations including the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Utah, Dixie Regional Medical Center, Angel’s Hands, Ability Found, and Learning Center for Families through its charitable arm – the We Promise Foundation.

Chartway’s We Promise Foundation, also provided a $250,000 charitable grant to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah in December 2016. The organizations have plans to celebrate this contribution and more than $1 million donated to Make-A-Wish Utah since 2010 in spring 2017.

The We Promise Foundation also annually hosts a Putting for Promises Golf Tournament in Lehi to raise money to make dreams come true for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Additionally, the credit union’s employee-led volunteer team, The CARE Team, has supported nonprofits like Switchpoint Community Resource Center, The Road Home, New Life Fellowship, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and more.

“At Chartway, helping others and giving back is core to our culture,” Schools said. “It’s an absolute honor to have the opportunity to work alongside people who care so immensely about our members and our communities. We look forward to continuing to build on that tradition right here in Utah.”

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews