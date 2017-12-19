Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce to recognize business member of the month at Christmas luncheon

Stock images, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to honor Walmart Distribution as the December Member of the Month at the chamber’s Christmas luncheon on Thursday.

Walmart Distribution of Hurricane, Utah, supports the community through generous donations, contributions and community grants, according to a press statement from the Hurricane Chamber of Commerce. The business has made an enormous progressive economic impact on the region and has provided hundreds of employment opportunities to area residents.

Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce members and interested business people are invited to attend Thursday’s luncheon. The event will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m. at the Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 W. Meal tickets are $10 each. Advanced reservations are required by email Tuesday to office@hvchamber.com.

Event details

What: Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce Christmas luncheon to honor Walmart Distribution as Member of the Month.

When: Thursday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hurricane Recreation Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane

Details: $10 for luncheon. Email for reservations by Tuesday, Dec. 19.

