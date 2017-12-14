Right On: Wedding cakes between a rock and a hard place

OPINION — What to do when Constitutional rights collide?
A Colorado wedding cake baker in 2012 refused to supply a wedding cake to a same-sex couple planning their wedding.
The baker, Jack Phillips, said he often serves members of the LGBT community with off-the-shelf products but when acting as an artist providing specialized services, being required to provide cakes for LGBT weddings violates his First Amendment right to free exercise of religion.
The couple claims that he is discriminating in violation of their Constitutional rights stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision. They claim that the baker offers wedding cakes to the public but unconstitutionally refuses to serve them. The high court has agreed to review the baker’s case and the decision of the justices is pending.
So whose rights should prevail?
Free exercise of religion has been enshrined in the First Amendment since 1791. A Constitutional right to same-sex marriage was discovered in 2015.
I use the word “discovered” advisedly. Some would say instead that a right to same-sex marriage was invented by the court in response to changing social norms and the personal preferences of five justices.
No reference to marriage of any kind can be found in the Constitution. Instead the court’s decision flowed from the Constitution’s due process and equal protection clauses.
Nonetheless, same-sex marriage is now a Constitutional standard against which today’s wedding cakes must be measured.
Does this mean that once the court discovers a new right, that right is absolute and not subject to reasonable limitations or judicial interpretation?
No. For example, in 1983 the court found a woman’s right to an abortion to be constitutionally protected. However, in subsequent years, it has sanctioned a variety of limitations on that right.
Likewise the court has danced between the free exercise of religion and competing government rights. See an interesting list of such cases here. Add to that list the religious exemptions to Obamacare contraceptive mandates given to Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor.
During last week’s wedding cake oral arguments, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy – often the court’s swing vote – asked questions that gave both parties alternately hope and concern. A 5-4 decision in June is likely with Kennedy making the call.
Not wanting to wait until June, I’ll ask my own questions.
Should a Jewish delicatessen be required to cater a neo-Nazi meeting?
Should a Hindu band be required to entertain at a cattlemen’s barbecue?
Should the country offer citizenship to a Moslem refugee with more than one wife?
Should any restaurant be required to cater a pornographic video convention?
Is there any Constitutional justification for banning polygamy or polyandry between consenting adults 18 and older?
Today, the left sees any Christian religious freedom claim as merely an excuse for Christian bigotry. Illustrative of this view, a Colorado Civil Rights commissioner said it’s “one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric” when people use their religion to hurt others.
Colorado’s solicitor general only reluctantly disavowed this quote when questioned by justices during wedding cake oral arguments.
The left raises the specter of a wave of lawsuits intended to impose Christian values on the country. The facts tell a very different story.
Luke Goodrich and Rachel Busick report that only 0.5 percent of court cases over the last five years pertain to religious freedom. Of these, those filed by Hindus, Moslems and Native Americans far exceeded their proportion of the population.
The most underrepresented group? Christians.
Goodrich and Busick report that in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, only four religious freedom victories were won in the last five years. The four: Muslims challenging an anti-Sharia law, Native Americans challenging a ban on killing eagles, reality TV stars challenging a ban on polygamy and atheists challenging a Ten Commandments monument.
Dissenting from the original same-sex marriage decision, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “In our society, marriage is not simply a governmental institution; it is a religious institution as well.”
Marriage between a man and a woman has been a religious institution for millennia. Ever-changing social norms have not changed that standard for a large segment of our society.
Consider that doctors and hospitals may choose not to perform abortions as a matter of conscience, the Supreme Court ruling notwithstanding. Abortion is still readily available to those who want it.
Why shouldn’t individuals and businesses be able to choose not to serve same-sex marriages as a matter of conscience? Wedding cakes are readily available as well.
I’m counting on Associate Justice Kennedy to show the baker the same deference and nuance that the court has shown doctors, hospitals and the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
What a great article, the baker has rights too. Let the LGBT go to another bakery..this is wasting the time in courts.. when you watch any tv show.. everyone has. Gays, lesbians, cross dressers, transgenders..on tv what is the world comingtoo. I don,t have a problem with this people but where were they 50 yrs ago.. I moved away fr9m one towns as m6 husband and I couldn,t eat anywhere without women, feeding women group8ng each other under the table… keep it at home ..let other people enjoy life
By legal standing right now the baker has violated Colorado State civil rights law. This isn’t a wasteful case; this is the reason we have the Supreme Court.
Where were they 50 years ago? Many were hiding from persecution to protect themselves from very real physical danger. But LGBTQi+ individuals have always existed openly in society.
You are asking non-heteronormative individuals to repress themselves because of your personal discomfort? You do realize straight couples have always publicly displayed the behavior you are literally running from, correct? Your discomfort is about you, not them.
How did I know you were going to take the side of homosexuals/queers?
You’re obviously discomforted by the fact that the majority of people abhor this behavior.
Deal with it.
You are allowed to abhor it all you want. What you can’t do is expect to turn such prejudicial treatment into law. Our Constitution protects us from the “tyranny of the majority” when it comes to the preservation of individual liberty. Its why we have civil liberty laws.
The SCOTUS case will be telling but either way it goes we have a long road ahead of us to protect the dignity of individuals who others like you happen to “abhor”.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the case centered on the legality of state civil rights law in Colorado, not the former SCOTUS ruling. The couple’s legal married status isn’t being question. The question is wether the state can sanction a private business for violating state code that lists same sex couples as a protected class. That is a huge difference and completely undermines the argument listed above.
And if we are going to challenge civil rights protections than the penultimate comparison is wether or not the state can forbid the practice of segregated businesses. Our country has answered such questions already.
Jack Phillips once wrote, “I won’t design a cake that promotes something that conflicts with the Bible’s teachings. And that rule applies to far more than cakes celebrating same-sex marriages.”
I’m not sure I understand exactly WHAT about the cake Mr. Phillips objects to. Is it just placing topper on the cake depicting two grooms, or is it just creating a cake specifically for a Gay couple?
Imagine this scenario: A Straight (i.e. heterosexual) couple comes in wanting a unique cake for their wedding. They want four tiers, all enrobed with peach-colored fondant, with white piping and pink roses. “No problem,” says Jack Phillips.
So imagine a Gay couple coming in and requesting exactly the same cake. No “two groom” toppers, no rainbows, nothing that screams “GAY.” Will Jack Phillips decline this order simply because the couple in question is Gay? THAT’S what I’d like to know … because if Mr Phillips would turn away a Gay couple for a cake he would ordinarily be happy to create for a Straight couple, that is flagrantly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.
But if the Supreme Court rules in his favor, I guess any business owner can turn away ANYONE for ANY reason, and use “religious freedom” as justification. For example, there is a lot of anti-Muslim sentiment in this country just now; maybe Christian-owned businesses will be able to turn away Muslim customers and job-applicants as well.
The sad fact is that common decency is no longer common. Common sense is no longer common. The old devil is out and about, and laughing his ass off.
…and it’s just going to get worse, DRT.
Several of the “tips of the spear” for the gay rights movement started in California and New York.
Back in the late 60’s and early to mid 70’s, I was a rock concert fan, taking in venues at Fillmore West, Winterland and the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco.
Two of these locations were smack-dab in the center of the Tenderloin district, a district in most cases that was filthy and disgusting where crime and prostitution were rampant.
You couldn’t walk down the street without being approached by some pim-p, hooker or homosexual wanting you.
Well today, prostitution (except in a couple of areas) is still illegal.
However, I exercise my right to believe that today, being homosexual is still immoral.
That’s my opinion. You don’t like it?
Tough.
BTW, nice article Howard.
Christianity is not a protected class, your right to practice the christian fairy tale is protected. What you don’t get to do is impose your fairy tale belief on others no matter what class.
I’m really kind of tired of you religious folk acting as though you’re being persecuted for being christian, take your fairy tale home and leave it there.
Thank goodness logic and rationale is taking hold across the world and making your fairy tale obsolete. Grow up already!!
Neither is stupidity…You’re lucky.
Bigotry is a plague and you wear it well.
I’m also a “deplorable” and I’m proud to wear that well.
More often than not I disagree with the tone and scale of your comments but I do seem to agree that folks are confusing their protected right to personally practice their religion with the ability to maintain dominance. They aren’t the same.
There was a time I approached on a much more civil discourse, but these christians having crossed too many lines and I’m fed up with them and their fairy tale.
My family owned a restaurant for many years, long before the issue of gay (I’m still preturbed that they hijacked that word…) rights collided with society.
We had a sign at the entrance that said, “No shoes, no shirt, no service” and another sign in the lobby that said, “We have the right to refuse service to anyone”.
Now, it was (and still is) people’s right to go without a shirt, or shoes, but, we discriminated against this practice.
NOBODY took us to court or made an issue about it.
I feel these bakers have the same rights as we had, and, as a business individual myself, I side with them.
“…but your sign depicted a statement reflecting what local health laws required”……OK, but, restaurant owners had the options of posting this sign or not, and, we still had (and businesses should have) “the right to refuse service to anyone”.
Period.
I am not sure you have had the right to refuse service to anyone, ie civil rights law. When you choose to deny service based upon protected classes in that state you are violating the law, hence the case against the baker that has currently sided in favor of the prosecution. We’ve been fighting this fight for ages but civil rights laws continue to gain strength. Practice bigotry in your home all you want but don’t expect a licensed business to get away with whatever you want.
Signs are cheap and don’t reflect the law in your situation. Case history and civil liberties do.
You’re an example of why this country is going in the crapper.
Thanks for the compliment. I am glad to part of changing an old system that allowed folks like to you to systematically oppress folks you happen to “abhor”. I can’t imagine a better compliment.
Though, I differ on our direction. I think our country is getting better, not worse.
LMAO….
I find folks who resort to such emotional outbursts are freely admitting they have no logical or ethical ground to stand on in their worldview. And I will continue to erode away at the weak foundation anytime someone brings such prejudicial ideas onto public forums.
Actually, you’re the reason we are moving this country out of the crapper. Your narrowminded view is being challenged Nationwide Utahguns.
Be ready for change and a better life.
Make your own cake…problem solved
Go to a different lunch counter; get married in a different state. Practice your religion elsewhere. Don’t wear your hijab in public. Don’t show affection in public, unless you are straight.
You get the point. Such lazy rhetoric has been used for ages simply because a citizen’s life doesn’t happen to align with another’s narrow worldview. Welcome to the 21st century where we [strive to] protect every citizen’s personal liberties not just those of white christian heterosexual men. The civil rights movement of the 60s and 70s was just the start of major changes to how such people can force their power onto other citizens.
The baker broke Colorado law which has been upheld in multiple courts. The issue now boils down to to the question if the state civil rights law is consistent with federal jurisprudence. We’ll find out relatively soon.