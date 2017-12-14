Santa Clara man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

Written by Kimberly Scott
December 14, 2017
ST. GEORGE — A Santa Clara man has been charged with four second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

As part of an ongoing investigation, authorities served a search warrant for a laptop, cellphone and tablet belonging to 35-year-old Cameron Reed Graff, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Washington County Drug Task Force in support of the arrest.

After executing the search warrant, police found four incriminating videos on Graff’s electronic devices, according to the sworn statement.

Each of the four videos contain explicit scenes in which two men are seen sexually assaulting young girls, the report states, adding:

Each video features a different female adolescent in a child’s bedroom.

All four victims can be seen crying in the video by the time they’re instructed to allow the sex acts to continue, charging documents state, but do not specify whether Graff knew the victims or actively participated in the sex acts.

Investigators brought their findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

Graff was formally charged Wednesday as he sat in the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facilities for other criminal offenses he’s accused of committing.

According to court documents, since 2001, Graff has been arrested in Utah on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, intoxication, theft and burglary.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

