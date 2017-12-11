Update: Police release name of fatal hit-and-run victim; ask for public’s help

ST. GEORGE — The identity of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run Saturday night has been released as police continue to investigate the incident and seek the public’s help to identify the individual responsible.

Bettina Abraham, 53, was found on the side of the road after being struck by a vehicle on North Dixie Drive just south of the Biolife facility Saturday at 8 p.m., according to police.

Abraham was found by two passersby and police were contacted. Officers, emergency personnel and an accident-reconstruction team were called out, as was the investigations unit.

The teams worked together to collect and process evidence found at the scene, including evidence that suggests the vehicle sustained front-end damage during the incident.

Additional evidence has been gathered since Saturday, police said.

Even so, the identity of the driver or the vehicle is still unknown to police.

A video requesting the public’s help in identifying the driver was posted on the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page, featuring the department’s public information officer, Lona Trombley.

It is the first time the police department has made a video to request help from the community.

Police are urging anyone to call with information regarding the vehicle, any damage to a vehicle or other information that would help police pinpoint the time when the incident occurred.

“If you were in the area of Dixie Drive and Biolife at anytime between 5 p.m. on Saturday until 8 p.m. we are asking that you please call into dispatch 435-627-4300 and talk to our detectives,” Trombley said.

Trombley also addressed the driver who may be responsible for the incident, urging the person to come forward and to speak to police.

“We just need to talk to you and find out what happened,” she said.

Trombley added that the incident isn’t going to go away, the family needs closure, the investigation is active and officers are following up on all leads.

Abraham, a grandmother and mother of two grown daughters, moved to St. George from El Cajon, California, last year to be closer to her family.

A GoFundMe account was set up Monday to help with cremation costs and travel expenses for Abraham’s youngest daughter who lives in Arizona.

The family is also “looking to the St. George community to help shed light on this terrible tragedy,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

“We are very fortunate to live in St. George with such a wonderful community,” Trombley said, “and again, thank you for all of your help and assistance.”

