Teenager reports ‘medical emergency’ as the cause of crashing truck into power box

CEDAR CITY — A pickup truck was rendered inoperable Wednesday after the 18-year-old male driver crashed it into a power box in Cedar City.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Sage Drive near 1200 South in the Providence business district.
The cause of the crash was reportedly the driver having “a medical emergency which caused him to black out,” said Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.
The vehicle, a black Toyota Tacoma, ended up crashing into an electrical transformer box located at the base of a billboard signpost, along with some surrounding landscaping rocks.
Womack said no serious injuries were reported, and no citations were issued. The driver was the only occupant of the truck, which was inoperable after the incident and had to be towed from the scene.
Crews from Dominion Energy later arrived on scene to repair the destroyed electrical equipment, Womack said.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
People are catching on….I was not looking at my phone, I had a medical episode.
Medical emergency? Did they take him to hospital to get looked at? And his license should be taken away, he is obviously not fit to drive………or he was looking at his phone! I’m not buying this story. You can’t claim medical emergency and not go to hospital.
You know absolutely nothing about the circumstances of this accident and you have no idea if the driver went to the hospital since the article didn’t mention it. Hopefully someday you or someone you care about has a “medical emergency” and can be subjected to comments like yours online.