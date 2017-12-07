Man burns to death in Dixie Downs

Stock image of emergency vehicles with 911 firetruck, | Photo by Katifcam, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man died from injuries sustained when flames spread from a fire pit to his clothing and fully engulfed his body outside a home in Dixie Downs Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area of N. 1650 West for a person trapped in a vehicle fire, according to a statement released by the St. George Police Department Thursday afternoon.

“Initially this was reported as an individual who had been burned in a fire, with very little additional information,” St. George Police Sgt. Heidi Palmer said.

Firefighters found a 25-year-old man lying on the ground next to the vehicle severely burned, and he was “rushed to the E.R. with extensive burn injuries,” the statement said.

Detectives from the St. George Police Department learned that the victim was with a friend in his yard with a fire burning in a pit.

The man decided to stoke the fire using gasoline and seconds later the flames spread to his arms and clothing. He dropped to the ground and began rolling in an attempt to extinguish the fire that continued to burn despite his efforts.

The man rolled until he ended up near the truck that was parked at the curb in front of the residence, which is where the first officers to arrive on scene found him and extinguished the flames with a garden hose.

The ambulance arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he died.

“The call initially involved the fire department and medical, so we are still gathering information on the incident at this time,” Palmer said.

The investigationis ongoing and the report will be updated should additional information become available.

The victim’s name is not being released “to allow family time to notify relatives and friends of the young man’s passing,” the statement said.

