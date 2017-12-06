High-wind warning issued for Washington County

Written by Mori Kessler
December 6, 2017
This composite image includes a file photo of a semitractor-trailer overturned on the interstate.

ST. GEORGE – A high-wind warning for parts of Washington County and southwest Utah from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

High-wind warning impact area for the afternoon of Dec. 6 to the morning of Dec. 7.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 during this time are advised to exercise caution, particularly if driving a high-profile vehicle or towing a trailer.

Wind and timing

Northwest winds are anticipated to reach between 25 and 35 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph between now and 9 a.m. Thursday for parts of Utah’s Dixie excluding St. George and Zion National Park.

Winds near canyons will continue to develop this afternoon and strengthen overnight and are expected to diminish into the morning hours Thursday.

Strong and erratic winds may impact travel along I-15 in Washington County, especially for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers or boats.

Precautionary actions

Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Vehicles, especially high-profile vehicles, can be difficult to control at times in high winds.

Motorists should take extra caution, especially while crossing bridges, overpasses and unsheltered areas.

High winds were blamed for an accident on I-15 near Kanarraville in September involving an overturned trailer. While the incident blocked traffic on southbound I-15 for a short time, no one was injured, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

                                LunchboxHero December 6, 2017 at 4:34 pm                
                                    
                
            
    
	        
    Here’s hoping the dingbats who “make no apologies” for driving 80 through the Gorge can manage not to kill someone in these winds.
    
                
    
        
