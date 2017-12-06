The Desert Rat presents ‘Reel Rock 12’; not just for climbers

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Rat outdoor gear and clothing store is bringing “Reel Rock 12” – a climbing film presented by The North Face – to St. George Saturday. The film will play at 6:30 p.m. at the Megaplex Main Street Theater.

“Reel Rock 12” is a collection of four short stories about some of climbing’s most inspirational and interesting stars, and what drives them.

Though the film is geared toward climbing and outdoor enthusiasts, Desert Rat manager Bo Beck said you don’t have to be a climber to enjoy the movie.

“These are pretty neat stories with content that anyone can relate to,” Beck said, adding that each of the four stories within the film offers unique insight into a climber’s mind.

Featured climbers include Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb a 5.15 grade; Chris Sharma, the “world’s greatest practitioner of deep water soloing”; Brad Gobright, a traditional and free solo ropeless climber; and Maureen Beck, a climber who was born missing her lower left arm. Read more about the climbers here.

As The Desert Rat’s manager, Beck has said it is important to him to help foster a community of outdoor enthusiasts. The store, located at 468 W. St. George Blvd., has hosted a slew of famous climbers, including renowned free soloist Alex Honnold, and presentations that provide the community opportunities to meet and learn from some of the best in climbing and mountaineering.

When the opportunity to screen “Reel Rock 12” came along, Beck couldn’t pass it up, he said.

Tickets are $10 and include one entry into an opportunity drawing that will feature prizes from some of the film’s sponsors including The North Face, the Desert Rat and more.

If money is made beyond the cost of bringing the film to St. George, it will be donated to a Utah climbing coalition to help maintain climbing areas, Beck said.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Desert Rat, 468 W. St. George Blvd. or by calling the Desert Rat at 435-628-7277.

Event details

What: The Desert Rat presents “Reel Rock 12.”

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Megaplex Main Street Theater, 905 S. Main St., St. George.

Cost: $10

Purchase tickets: At the Desert Rat, 468 W. St. George Blvd., St. George or by calling 435-628-7277.

Reel Rock 12: Website.

