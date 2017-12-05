Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill at Ruby’s Inn prepares for 2018 with exciting changes

This photo shows the entrance to Ebenezer's Barn & Grill in Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill at Ruby’s Inn is already gearing up for their 2018 season – running late April to late October – and they have some big changes on tap, including a new menu and new musical act.

On Oct. 21, the Bar G Wranglers performed their last show at Ruby’s Inn after providing entertainment at Ebenezer’s for nine years. Ruby’s Inn said in its news release that it thanks the Bar G Wranglers for the impact they made in Bryce Canyon country and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

“We enjoyed working with the Bar G Wranglers,” Hayley Pollock, food and beverage manager of Ruby’s Inn, said. “They created memorable experiences for so many of our customers and set high expectations for future entertainment.”

Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill is a western-style chuck wagon restaurant that features nightly musical entertainment along with a western dining experience all season long. Ruby’s Inn is enhancing the experience at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill for the 2018 season.

Among the planned improvements is an updated gourmet menu of western classics, including Dutch oven potatoes and cowboy beans.

“Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill has always been about great food and live music,” Pollock said. “We pride ourselves in satisfying our customers and are always seeking to make the experience even better. The changes for the upcoming season are intended to do just that.”

Ruby’s Inn is also exploring ways to better incorporate greater variety in the entertainment portion of the experience, and Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill will feature a new musical act for the 2018 season. More information about the act and entertainment portion of the experience will be made available soon.

To book a reservation for the 2018 season, go to the Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill’s website.

About Ruby’s Inn

Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park, according to a media statement. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.

Ruby’s Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit Ruby’s Inn’s website or call 1-866-866-6616.

