Driver drifting out of lane leads to 3-vehicle crash on Santa Clara Drive

Written by Joseph Witham
December 4, 2017
The scene of a three-vehicle crash on Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, Dec. 4, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — A three-vehicle crash on Santa Clara Drive Monday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and reduced traffic in the area to one lane.

A minivan is damaged in a three-vehicle crash on Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, Dec. 4, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

Santa Clara-Ivins Police responded to the crash at 12:17 p.m. on Santa Clara Drive at approximately 2100 West.

The crash involved a red passenger car westbound on Santa Clara Drive and a white minivan and gray Pontiac passenger car in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the red car drifted into the opposite lane of traffic and struck the minivan then collided with the Pontiac behind the minivan, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Randy Hancey said.

The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS. The severity of the driver’s injuries was unknown to police at the time of this report.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, Dec. 4, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

The driver of the red car also went to the hospital with minor injuries, Hancey said.

Issuance of a citation is pending while the incident remains under investigation.

Traffic was blocked behind the crash as emergency crews from Santa Clara and Ivins fire departments cleared the scene and wreckers towed the vehicles.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Hollie Reina contributed to this report.

  • and December 4, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Sounds like a texting driver. St. George drivers are not intimidated by the no texting law. The number of observable texting drivers on Bluff, East Riverside, Sunset, and River Rd. is proof of that.

