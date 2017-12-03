Suspects bind woman during home invasion robbery; authorities looking for perpetrators

Stock image | St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A woman was bound and robbed by two men in her Delta home Thursday afternoon, according to Millard County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are looking for the two as-yet unidentified suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at the home on White Sage Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

The home was specifically targeted by the robbery suspects, according to a news release issued by Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

The men, described as middle-aged, were not known to the victim.

The suspects were seen on foot in the area of Neighborhood Park near Delta Community Hospital at least one hour before the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“One is described as being taller than the other with the shorter more heavy-set,” the news release reads.

A description of their clothing was vague, but one may have been wearing a white shirt with blue stripes and the other a greenish jacket.

“The men are to be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

Authorities have yet to match the unknown suspects to a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have observed anything in connection with incident or has information about the suspects to call 435-743-5302.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.