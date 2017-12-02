Estimates show Utah’s population continues to grow

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New state population estimates show Utah is continuing to grow, but demographers say the state’s well-known high birth rate isn’t the only factor driving the increase.

The estimates made public Wednesday by the Utah Population Committee show net migration increasing, accounting for 46 percent of state’s population growth.

The state’s population increased by more than 59,000 people from 2016 to 2017. Nearly 27,000 people moved to Utah from somewhere else, an increase of about 2,700 people from the previous year.

Committee head Pam Perlich told The Salt Lake Tribune that the natural increase, the number of births minus deaths, remains strong, but it has been declining in recent years. Natural increase accounted for 54 percent of the growth, down from historical averages of about 66 percent.

