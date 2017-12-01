Driver tells police he hit girl near Legacy Elementary because sun was in his eyes

St. George Police cruiser stock image | Photo by Austin Peck, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 9-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a driver in an SUV while in a crosswalk near Legacy Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to the incident at approximately 4:45 p.m. involving a white 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of 100 South and 400 East.

“The driver said he was stopped at (the intersection) at a red light waiting to turn left to head southbound on 400 East,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

“When the light turned green, he proceeded through the intersection making a left-hand turn,” Trombley said. “He said he felt the vehicle hit something and immediately pulled over.”

The girl suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Read more: Concerns arise about child safety in school zone crossings

The driver of the Jeep told police the sun was in his eyes, Trombley said, and he didn’t see the girl in the road.

Police cited the driver for failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failure to obtain a driver’s license.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were also initially dispatched to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.