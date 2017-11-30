Here is your tour map from HedgeHog Electric to Washington County homes in the ‘Christmas Light Spectacular’; chance to win $300

FEATURE — It’s that time of year again when residents across Washington County risk life and limb to brighten up their neighorhoods with a little bit – OK, a lot – of Christmas cheer. And they want to share it with you. You could even win $300 just for going on the tour and snapping pics of your favorite decorations featured on the tour.

HedgeHog Electric is pleased to present the “2017 St. George Utah Christmas Light Spectacular,” a downloadable map to the best, brightest and most holiday-inspired light displays across the county.

St. George News co-hosts Sheldon Demke and Hollie Reina got a sneak peek at some of the houses and created a little teaser to get you excited to load up your family and take the tour yourselves.

The lights are hung, all you need to do is follow the map.

Ed Note: House numbers mentioned in the video were current at the time of filming. As homes are added to the map, house numbers may change. Download the map for the most current information.

In the spirit of the Christmas season, HedgeHog Electric is giving back to the community. For every new “like” it receives on its Facebook page, HedgeHog Electric will donate $1 to the Dove Center of St. George up to $1,000.

The Dove Center is a shelter and advocacy center dedicated to providing support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

In addition to helping a good cause, HedgeHog Electric wants to give a lucky tour guest a $300 Visa gift card. To enter, just download the map and start touring the brilliant houses. When you find your favorite, snap a photo (#selfies allowed) and post it on HedgeHog’s Facebook page or use the hashtag #StGeorgeChristmasMap on your favorite social media site.

Kuhn home

Back on the map this year is the Kuhn home, which won $50,000 on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” program in 2015. Lights will officially turn on Saturday with a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity and hot chocolate. Lights will stay on through Dec. 31 with a host of fun activities planned throughout the season.

Activity dates at the Kuhn Home:

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Lights on. Hot chocolate. Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

Dec. 16, 7-10 p.m.: Bikers Against Child Abuse fundraiser. Light show, music, bubbles, fog, hot dogs, hot chocolate and train rides.

Dec. 24, 7-10 p.m.: Hot chocolate and train rides.

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight: Last night of lights.

The lightshow, music, bubbles and fog will run from Dec. 16-31.

Be sure to check out this year’s map for some new displays and fun holiday events and don’t forget to share your favorite houses with us in the comments.

