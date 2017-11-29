Crash traps driver in car before police take him to jail

White Subaru Outback is destroyed when a driver crashes into median on I-15 near mile marker 17, Littlefield, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was extricated from his mangled vehicle after he crashed into the median on Interstate 15 in Littlefield, Arizona, Wednesday morning and was later arrested for suspected DUI.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-15 northbound near mile marker 17 involving a white Subaru Outback and a driver with possible injuries.

Officers discovered the 31-year-old driver trapped inside of the car as firefighters, using extrication equipment, worked to free the man from the twisted metal.

Emergency personnel were able to safely remove him from the vehicle and found that he sustained minor injuries in the crash, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Captain Debbie Gates said.

The driver refused to be treated for his injuries at the scene and declined to be transported to the hospital, Gates said.

Officers determined that while the man was heading north on the interstate he swerved and struck the concrete median, which sent the car swerving back toward the right until it came to rest just off of the right-hand shoulder of the interstate.

While speaking to the driver, officers observed signs of possible impairment. He was later placed under arrest and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center in Mesquite, Nevada, and booked on suspicion of DUI, Arizona Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bottoms said.

The Subaru was destroyed in the crash and subsequently towed from the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

