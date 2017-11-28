Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with pickup at intersection

Scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of 900 East and 700 South, St. George, Utah, Nov. 28, 2017 | Photo by Michael Rinker, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist collided head-on with a pickup truck at an intersection Tuesday evening, sending him to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

St. George Police Department Capt. Michael Giles said that shortly after 5:30 p.m., a man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 700 South when he collided with a westbound GMC Sierra pickup truck that was reportedly making a left turn south onto 900 East.

The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision, Giles said.

“The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet,” Giles said, adding that the rider was transported to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be significant.

Details of his condition were not known, but this story will be updated as further details become available.

Following the collision, the black Harley was wedged under the front of the truck as fluids from one or both vehicles flowed down the street.

The white and silver GMC pickup appeared to have heavy damage to the front end, including the bumper being torn loose. Both airbags were deployed.

More than two hours after the crash, investigators from the Police Department’s accident-reconstruction team were still on site.

Traffic moved carefully, but steadily around the scene with occasional back-ups as officers waved cars through. When the reconstruction team arrived, however, they turned back northbound traffic on 900 East, blocked the street and strung yellow tape to protect the scene.

A man who identified himself to police as John and said he was a friend of the motorcyclist was asked by an officer with the reconstruction team whether his friend was wearing glasses. John took off his own black, thick-framed glasses and said he may have been wearing a similar pair that weren’t prescription, but instead used as a “windshield” when riding.

John said he was supposed to meet his friend, who had just left work. When he didn’t show up, John went to his home and was told his friend was in the hospital on life support.

Several neighbors who lived near the accident scene said the intersection is a dangerous one, especially when employees from the medical center across the street are getting off work and trying to merge into heavy traffic. One woman suggested a left-turn signal is needed for cars turning south onto 900 East from 700 South.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News editor Michael Rinker contributed to this story.

