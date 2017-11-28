Trump to visit Utah Monday; expected to sign executive order downsizing Bears Ears

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will be in Utah on Monday, a source with Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office has confirmed.
“I’m thrilled the President has accepted my invitation to come to Utah to discuss critical issues that matter to my constituents,” Hatch said in a statement sent to Fox 13 and published in a report Monday morning.
Trump’s itinerary hasn’t been released, but he is expected to sign an executive order shrinking the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument, which now stands at 1.35 million acres.
So at the ceremony honoring Indian code talkers in WWII the donald couldn’t help but slip in a snide little crack about Pocahontas and Elizabeth warren. This pres is turning out to be a piece of human garbage well beyond what I’d imagined.
“a piece of human garbage well beyond what I’d imagined” Weren’t paying much attention for the last several decades were you? Since Trump has been a piece of crap for his entire life, in full view of the public, why didn’t you imagine he would continue to be?
Should we put bets on how much money taxpayers will dish out for this untested use of presidential power? This will be in court for years and will undoubtedly result in a stay before any changes are actually implemented.
Let’s hope so. I don’t want the money to be spent either but it was the president that started it all.
A President’s power to “diminish” (National Park Service term) is not “untested.” Presidents Taft, Wilson, F. Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy have all diminished National Monuments a total of 18 times. https://www.nps.gov/archeology/sites/Antiquities/MonumentsList.htm
The Antiquities Act states, “The limits of (these designations) in all cases shall be confined to the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.” A judgment call when over 5,000 sq. miles are included in the two monuments in question.
No doubt this will be litigated. Plaintiffs will find the friendliest possible venue and will drag it on for years.
The “untested” description is in relationship to its legality. Has this use of executive power been tested in the courts before? If so, please show me where as I haven’t found such evidence. Most of the historical adjustments to monuments happened before conservation groups formed in the US and more importantly before FLPMA created explicit rules for decisions affecting public lands. The only major adjustment, ie one approaching the size Trump is predicted to make, was a reduction of Mount Olympus NM which met the two criteria I previously mentioned as well as being justified for war based timber harvest. Our political reality is vastly different now then it was under Wilson.
A problem with “presidentialism” is that many Americans have come to assume that actions by a president are inherently legal simply because they haven’t been challenged in the courts. Trump’s failure in the courts has shown how flawed that assumption has been.
Your statement about the limitations of the Antiquities Act is a rational to legally challenge Obama’s decision not one that justifies Trump’s. Nowhere in the Antiquities Act does it provide the power to the President to reduce a monument’s size. In fact, the SCOTUS has even ruled in favor of the President’s ability to designate expansive monuments in Cameron v United States.
I would expect a self-proclaimed conservative to have a stronger legal framework in your justification of Trump trying to drastically reduce these monuments. There was a time when conservatives claimed to hold a high ground on restraining government power, especially by the President. Where is that now? I am a conservationist who opposed BENM because of the complex political reality that was brewing against its designation but I think Trump is on thin legal ice in this action. I have yet to hear a clearcut legal justification that empowers the executive to make such a decision, ie “untested”. Willing to change that view but it will take more than a link to vague descriptions of national monuments.
Get ready to open your checkbooks to support SUWA and affiliated groups that will challenge this stupid political gimmick. The only winners are the attorney’s who get the billable hours…..
I don’t care if he downsizes it… we can’t take care of the parks we have. But I do care if he signs a protective order to keep our water and air free from pollutants when they use the land in the area.
Please let’s NOT be reasonable and compromise. Spend whatever it takes to fight this — geez.
The courts are constitutionally designed to challenge government action. The Obama Administration seemed mildly interested in finding a Congressional solution, which failed, but ultimately chose to use the unilateral power of the Antiquities Act to designate a massive monument. Everyone knew this would set up a legal fight that would last for years. Trump and the Utah legislature don’t seem interested in compromise at all, ie see previous reversal of sage grouse plan that was the definition of stakeholder compromise after years of negotiations.
This is going to get ugly and could have lasting affects on executive power and land management.