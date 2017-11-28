Trump to visit Utah Monday; expected to sign executive order downsizing Bears Ears

Composite image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump will be in Utah on Monday, a source with Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office has confirmed.

“I’m thrilled the President has accepted my invitation to come to Utah to discuss critical issues that matter to my constituents,” Hatch said in a statement sent to Fox 13 and published in a report Monday morning.

Trump’s itinerary hasn’t been released, but he is expected to sign an executive order shrinking the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument, which now stands at 1.35 million acres.

Written by DAVID WELLS, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station