Pileup on Sunset Boulevard occurs after driver rear ends minivan

Written by Joseph Witham
November 27, 2017

ST. GEORGE — A driver following too closely led to a three-car pileup on Sunset Boulevard Monday afternoon, police said.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a three-vehicle pileup on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a black Chrysler passenger car, a burgundy Kia minivan and a white Honda minivan at 1:11 p.m.

The Chrysler was eastbound on Sunset Boulevard near Family Pawn Sunset when it hit the Kia from behind, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The impact of the rear-end collision pushed the Kia into the Honda ahead of it, Trombley said.

Responding medical personnel transported the driver of the Chrysler to Dixie Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported among the other people involved in the crash.

A Honda minivan sustained minor damage in a three-vehicle pileup on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, Utah, Nov. 27, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

The driver of the Chrysler received a citation for following too closely, Trombley said.

The Chrysler was lodged into the back of the Kia, and both vehicles were heavily damaged. The Honda minivan appeared to sustain minor rear-end damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area of the collision as emergency personnel cleaned up debris and wreckers removed the Chrysler and Kia from the road.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham

Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state’s epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

4 Comments

  • Uncle Lenny November 27, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    What do you suppose is going to happen to our insurance rates?
    Not a day goes by without something like this in the SG news.
    Please drive aware!

  • mmsandie November 27, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I,m scared to drive on sunset, Dixie , river rd, mall dr.. what’s left? Home delivery?

  • utahdiablo November 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Sad to say you cannot drive anywhere here in any of the cities limits within washington county without breaking in a nervous sweat looking in every direction every moment to avoid these stupid aholes who refuse to drive carefully….so yes your insurance rates ( along with everything else auto related ) will continue to increase with no end in sight….southern Utah, has become southern California…. you asked for it

  • comments November 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    i saw the backup. silly me, i thought they had closed a lane for roadwork. good ol’ stg drivers won’t let you down when it comes to crashes

Leave a Reply