Wind advisory for southern and central Utah

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for west central and southwest Utah in effect Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Affected area
The advisory is in effect for west central, southwest and south central Utah, including the cities of Green River, Hanksville, Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Kanab and Escalante.
Winds and timing
Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph will develop mid morning ahead of a cold front, later switching to the northwest. This boundary is expected to cross west central Utah mid to late afternoon, reaching the Lake Powell area around sunset. A significant shift in winds is expected with this front.
Impacts
Strong crosswinds on Interstate 70, U.S. Route 50 across west central Utah and U.S. Route 89 across south central Utah will make for difficult driving conditions. Most susceptible to these winds include high profile vehicles and those towing trailers or boats. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility. Wind sensitive operations may be affected.
Precautionary and preparedness actions
Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.