Unseasonably warm temperatures expected to drop following incoming cold front

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While unseasonably warm temperatures will continue throughout Utah until Monday, a cold front is expected to bring much colder weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City also forecasts mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds throughout parts of Utah.

Affected area

Regionally affected areas include southwest Utah, Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, south-central Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, west-central Utah and central and southern mountains.

Statewide areas include Cache Valley/Utah portion, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, southern Wasatch Front, Great Salt Lake desert and mountains, Wasatch mountain valleys, Wasatch mountains Interstate 80 north and south of I-80, western Uinta mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete/Sevier valleys and west-central Utah.

Timing

Gusty southerly winds will continue across southwest and west central valleys as well as develop across the northwestern valleys Sunday night.

Read more: Wind advisory for southern and central Utah

Unseasonably warm temperatures will prevail across the entire outlook area into early Monday.

A storm will bring a cold front into the area Monday afternoon. Much colder – but more seasonal – temperatures will follow the front Tuesday.

Valley rain and mountain snow will develop along the cold front. Accumulating snow is expected in the mountains and higher mountain valleys. Precipitation will end quickly across the outlook area Monday evening.

A second, fast-moving storm system will impact northern Utah with scattered rain and snow showers expected during the day Wednesday.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.