Traffic advisory: Northbound I-15 closed at milepost 12; congestion from milepost 36 to Cedar City

ST. GEORGE — A crash at milepost 12 on northbound Interstate 15 has caused both lanes to be closed in the area.

Motorists are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 10 as of 2 p.m. MST. The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the closure to remain in place for approximately one hour.

Drivers exiting at Green Springs Drive are advised to head east on Telegraph Street then turn north on Washington Parkway back to I-15 at the Exit 13 interchange.

Kanarraville to Cedar City

Congestion on northbound I-15 at milepost 36 is also causing delays of 15 minutes or more from six miles south of Kanarraville to Cedar City with the congestion starting at milepost 36, according to UDOT.

The congestion is expected to continue until approximately 4 p.m. MST.

Visit the UDOT website for up-to-date traffic information.

