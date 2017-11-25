Police release names of 5 who died in head-on collision in Iron County

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal collision on state Route 56 in Iron County, Utah, Nov. 25, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY — Police have identified the five people who died in a head-on collision near Newcastle Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving a Chevrolet Suburban and a Ford Escape at approximately 4:30 p.m. on state Route 56 at mile marker 33 in Iron County.

Fernando Ruiz, 19, of Cedar City, the driver of the Suburban and sole occupant of the vehicle, was eastbound on SR-56 at the time of the crash, according to a UHP-issued news release.

Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 58, was driving the Escape westbound at the same location on SR-56 with three passengers, 57-year-old Lydia Jimenez, 60-year-old Jose Jimenez and 19-year-old Juan Antonio Jimenez Sanchez.

“For some unknown reason, the Suburban crossed into the westbound lane, hitting the Escape head on,” the news release states.

The Escape then rolled off the side of the road onto its top, while the Suburban continued straight on the road.

As the Suburban came to rest in the roadway, it burst into flames.

All occupants in both vehicles died on scene, according to UHP.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

