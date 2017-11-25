July 9, 1981 — Nov. 18, 2017

Brandon Scott Steffens, 36 years old, a loving, caring, husband, father, brother, son, passed away Nov. 18, 2017, in St. George. He was born July 9, 1981, in Provo to Donna Jean Andersen Walter and Scott M. Steffens. He married the love of his life, Zarah Steffens in Washington City, Utah on Aug. 15, 2006. They raised two amazing, beautiful, children together. He grew up in Springville, Utah, and later moved to St. George.

Brandon loved tattooing and art. He loved camping, hiking, fishing and anything outdoors. He loved his family, and his children were everything to him. He worked as a carpenter for over 10 years and could build anything. He was so caring and generous and would do anything for those he loves and people he never knew.

He loved spending time with his children and taking nightly walks to the gas station with his daughter, Jasmine, to get their favorite drink, red cream dew (red cream soda and mountain dew). He was very smart and loved sharing his knowledge with his wife and children. He is so missed and so loved. We will forever have a piece of our hearts missing without him here.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Zarah Steffens (Schopen): children: Jasmine and Branson Steffens; his mother, Donna Jean Andersen Walter (Dave); father, Scott M. Steffens; sister, Kristal (Brent) Bunnell; brothers: Auston Munch, Thayne (Jessica) Steffens and Justin (Sarah) Steffens; grandparents, Lorraine and Ross Steffens; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Memorial service

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Telegraph LDS Chapel, 600 E. Telegraph Street, Washington City, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.