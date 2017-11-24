Vocal students shine in regional singing competition at Southern Utah University

Several local voice students who placed in the NATS singing competition Nov. 4 pose for a photo at Southern Utah University. L-R: Ashley Stackhouse, Samuel Park, Ben Lieske, Leslie Perkins, Jaclyn Thompson, Addie Naegle, Emma Woolley, Emily Dimond, Sara Rollins, Matthew Henry and Claire Robinson. Cedar City, Utah, November 2017 | Photo courtesy of SUU Music Department, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Several local voice students recently earned top placings at a regional singing competition held at Southern Utah University.

According to SUU music professor and event organizer Carol Ann Modesitt, the Nov. 4 event was the largest-ever competition held by the Las Vegas chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, with 139 vocal students participating.

More than three dozen Cedar City area students took part in the competition, winning more than a dozen first-place awards, Modesitt said. A full list of all local students who placed appears below.

“Every voice teacher in our department had students who placed,” Modesitt said. In addition to Modesitt herself, the other SUU voice teachers who had students in the competition were Terri Metcalf-Peterson, Shannon Birch, Jackie Riddle Jackson, Kara Barney, David Sauer, Krystal McCoy and Lawrence Johnson.

According to Modesitt, the National Association of Teachers of Singing is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world, with nearly 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and nearly 30 other countries.

Next up for the top placers will be the association’s Cal-Western regional competition at the University of Utah in January, Modesitt said.

The local winners at the Nov. 4 competition at SUU were:

Division 1 (junior high): Ralayna Amy, second place.

Division 2 (high school grades 9 and 10): Cameron Holdaway, first place; Allison Orton, second place.

Division 3 (high school grades 11 and 12): Sarah Mair, second place; Maddy Collins, third place.

Division 4 (high school musical theater): Allison Orton, honorable mention.

Division 5 (adult age 19-28 with 1-4 semesters of voice): Heather Celis, second place; Matthew Henry, third place.

Division 7 (adult age 18 and above, more than 8 semesters of voice): Bonnie Nielsen, first place; Brooke Alldredge, third place.

Division 8 (college freshmen women): Addie Naele, first place; Shelby Miller, second place; Emma Woolley, third place; Delaney Johns, honorable mention.

Divisions 9 and 11 (college freshmen and sophomore men): Samuel Park, first place; Samuel Duffin, second place; Chase Garrett, third place; Treyson Sherratt, honorable mention.

Division 10 (college sophomore women): Ashley Stackhouse, first place; Briana Clow, second place.

Division 12 (college junior women): Claire Robinson, first place; Emily Dimond, second place; Sara Rollins, honorable mention.

Division 13 (college junior men): Benjamin Lieske, honorable mention.

Division 14 (college senior women): Leslie Perkins, first place; Jaclyn Thompson, second place.

Division 16 (college musical theater women 1-4 semesters): Eliza Carpenter, first place; Ashley Stackhouse and Miranda Maurin, tie for second place; Elizabeth Lee, third place; Emily Lambert, honorable mention.

Division 17 (college musical theater men 1-4 semesters): Trevor Casperson and Trevor Messenger, tie for first place.

Division 18 (college musical theater women 5-8 semesters): Jaclyn Thompson, first place; Carly Salway, second place; Emily Dimond, third place.

Division 19 (college musical theater men 5-8 semesters): Brandon Grayson, first place; Ben Cano, second place.

Division 21 (advanced adult age 26-35): Lindsey Lopez, second place.

