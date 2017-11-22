Alert police officer recovers stolen vehicle, nabs 2 suspects

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Las Vegas man and woman were arrested on St. George Boulevard Nov. 20 after an alert police officer discovered they were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., an officer spotted a vehicle heading west on St. George Boulevard and ran its license plate through the state data base, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

The vehicle information returned as stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada. While following the vehicle, the officer checked the plate two more times for verification the vehicle was stolen, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

The vehicle made a quick U-turn and headed east before making a quick right turn into the Econo Lodge parking lot located at 460 E. St. George Blvd, the report states. The officer activated his lights and conducted a traffic stop on the car.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Emily Lynne Bennett, and her passenger, identified as 32-year-old Lee Estrada, were asked to step out of the car and were placed in handcuffs.

During an inventory of the vehicle, officers located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, a knife and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the statement.

Officers also located two stolen credit cards in Bennett’s belongings, the report states.

Bennett and Estrada were arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Bennett of second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property; two third-degree felony counts of unlawful acquisition of a finance card; three class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession and possession of a dangerous weapon; along with three class B misdemeanor counts of driving on a revoked license and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Judge Eric Ludlow, of the 5th District Court, ordered $20,000 bail for Bennett’s release pending trial. She was found indigent by the court during her initial court Nov. 21 and will be represented by court-appointed attorney Douglas Terry. She is scheduled to make her next court appearance Nov. 27.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged Estrada with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property; three class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession, obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous weapon; and two class B misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Estrada was also found indigent by the court during his initial court appearance Nov. 21 and will be represented by court-appointed attorney Edward Flint. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance Nov. 27.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

