TGIF Show: Your Thanksgiving weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Nov. 23-26
Thanksgiving
- Thursday, 7:45 a.m. | Ktown Turkey Trot | Admission: $5; $20 family pass | Location: Jackson Flatt Reservoir, Kanab.
- Thursday, 8 a.m. | The Gobbler 10K, 5K and 1K | Admission: $20-$39 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Red Rock Canyon School Community Thanksgiving Dinner | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Canyon School, 747 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Thursday, 5 p.m. | Red Hills Desert Garden Lights | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday noon and 6 p.m. | Cedar Band of Paiutes Thanksgiving Powwow | Admission: Free | Location: Paiute Gym, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City.
Art
- Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Zion Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Rockville Community Center, 43 E. Main St., Rockville.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Oil Painters of America Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Arts, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Happy Thanksgiving holiday! No lecture. | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | “Soul Surfer” | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Boston and Styx Tributes | Admission:$15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5:30-6 p.m. | Christmas Lighting Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 490 E. 300 South, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Christmas Lane Opening Night | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 East 1250 N., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Christmas in the Country | Admission: Free | Location: Iron County Fairgrounds, 50 S. 600 East, Parowan.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | First Community Scavenger Hunt | Admission: TBD | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Christmas on the Mountain | Admission: Free | Location: Duck Creek Village.
- Saturday, 4:30-10 p.m. | Kanab Christmas Light Parade and Festival | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various Kanab locations, see link.
- Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 East 1250 N., Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Cedar City Holiday Extravaganza | Admission: Free; purchases vary | Location: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Black Friday Pet Adoption | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jake Barrett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Sarah Jane | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Kak | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Sunday, noon | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Adults Only Singles Night | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Thursday-Sunday, times vary | Bikesgiving | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Turkey Cross | Admission: $2-$25 | Location: Canyon View Park, 1400 Canyon View Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Nature’s Bounty Edible and Medicinal Plants | Admission: Free; registration required; state park fee may be required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
