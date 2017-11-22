Sept. 8, 1932 — Nov. 22, 2017

Edith Boni Timmerman, 85, went home to Heavenly Father on Nov. 22, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Pinckney, New York, to Thomas Benjamin Boni and Anna Hughes Boni. Edie was known for her devotion to her family, her contagious smile and her sparkling blue eyes.

Her first marriage in 1950 to Cecil Fred Reed ended in divorce. She married Ronald Reed Timmerman, the love of her life, on Sept. 2, 1972, in Calcium, New York. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Washington, D.C., Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 8, 1978.

Edie was a convert to the LDS church in 1977 and was a very active member. She served in many capacities, including Stake Relief Society President. She enjoyed researching her family history. Edie kept a daily journal for 34 years, and from her journals, family history and contributions from family members, she published with her husband Ron a family history titled Baby Born. She and Ron served a mission for the church from 1990 to 1991 in the Texas Houston East Mission. She always loved serving others and was always watching out for the less fortunate.

Edie graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1950. She was a varsity cheerleader all four years of high school. She played varsity sports and lettered. Born during the Great Depression, she was always frugal. Being raised on a farm, she was no stranger to hard work and as a young girl she developed a great work ethic. She was a school bus driver for the South Jefferson Central School District in Adams, New York, for 11 years.

She was a volunteer at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George. Edie loved to quilt, sew, read, play the piano, dance, play bridge and entertain; additionally, she made a scrapbook for each one of her seven children and 26 grandchildren. She also loved to play her clarinet and sing in the LDS ward choir.

Edie loved people, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was famous for her one-liners and practical jokes. Edie loved exercise, aerobics and line dancing; she taught yoga at the Senior Center in St. George for a time. Even though she was blessed with a large family, she never forgot an anniversary or birthday. At Christmas, each family member received a special gift.

Edie is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Ron Timmerman, and her seven children: Cynthia Reed Allen (Charles) of Fort Ann, New York; Penny Reed Murphy, of Ogdensburg, New York; Rick Reed (Melanie) of Watertown, New York; Rusty Reed of Missoula, Montana; Randy Reed (Mercy) of West Valley City, Utah; Laura Reed Wilson, of Black River, New York; and Ann Lisa Reed Jackson (Brett) of West Haven, Utah. She had 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who remember her for the love she shared and her family reunions at Sackets Harbor, New York, on Henderson Harbor. Each one of her grandchildren correctly believed they were her favorite.

She was predeceased by her three brothers: Robert, Edward and Charles Boni; three sisters: Helen Boni Brown, Gladys Boni Gardner and Julia Boni Flanagan; a grandson, great-granddaughter and granddaughter.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 9, at 11 a.m., at the Watertown LDS chapel, 20020 County Rt. 65 Ives St. Road in Watertown, New York.

Friends and family may call at the chapel from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be at the South Rutland cemetery, South Rutland, New York.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.