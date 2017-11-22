Driver panics after fender bender, launches Jeep into ravine

Jeep Wrangler is towed from ravine after two-vehicle crash on South Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 22, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Jeep Wrangler was found upside down at the bottom of a ravine near the Virgin River after a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash panicked and floored the accelerator, a reaction that sent the Jeep hundreds of feet down an embankment Nov. 22.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle rollover on South Mall Drive near Smith’s Marketplace.

Officers found a charcoal gray Honda CR-V in the middle of the roadway with the driver and his passenger, an infant, uninjured in the crash, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Officers located the black Jeep Wrangler down by the river, “upside-down and hundreds of feet from the roadway,” Childs said.

The Jeep’s occupants were able to get out of the vehicle on their own before officers arrived, he said, and reported they were uninjured in the crash.

Officers learned from witness statements at the scene that the Honda was heading north on South Mall Drive as the Jeep, exiting the parking lot of Smith’s Marketplace, was waiting to make a left turn onto Mall Drive intent on heading south.

The Jeep pulled in front of the northbound Honda and was struck before the driver was able to clear the turn, entangling the bumpers of both vehicles in the process.

“The man in the Jeep said he hit his brakes as hard as he could, but he wasn’t able to avoid the low-impact crash because neither vehicle was going more than 15 miles an hour when it happened,” Childs said.

When the vehicles uncoupled, the Jeep driver pushed down on the accelerator, which sent the vehicle careening across both lanes until it left the right shoulder and became airborne as it dropped down into the ravine.

It landed near the bottom of the embankment before it flipped and came to rest upside-down.

The man driving the Jeep told officers he experienced a panic attack immediately after the initial crash and “floored it, which sent the vehicle flying off of the road and down the hill,” Childs said.

Multiple vehicles pulled over immediately after the crash.

Amy McAllister, was heading south on Mall Drive with her daughter, Maycee McAllister, said the Jeep “flew off of the road and then it seemed to disappear.”

Maycee McAllister said they thought the Jeep was going to pull over after the initial crash, “but before we had time to respond, the Jeep went off of the road and down the hill in slow motion.”

Amy McAllister said they pulled over to check on the occupants in the Jeep and were relieved to see the couple get out of the vehicle.

She said she was amazed to see the woman in the Jeep “poke her head out of the window and get out of that car, and then her husband got out, which tells me they must have had guardian angels looking out for them.”

Numerous other witnesses told St. George News they were surprised to see the couple uninjured and able to speak.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the roadway while multiple officers, firefighters and paramedics responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews