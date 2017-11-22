Feb. 4, 1938 — Nov. 20, 2017

Albert Dean Keeler, 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Washington, Utah. He was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Provo to Albert Blaine Keeler and LaDean Callister. He married Linda Barlow in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 27, 1968, and together they had five children.

Al joined the Navy right out of high school and was stationed in Alameda, California. He then served an honorable LDS mission to the Central States. After his mission he served in the Air Force and Army Reserve as an airplane mechanic by trade. His love for airplanes was only surpassed by his love for his wife and family.

Albert served faithfully in many different callings as a member of the LDS church. He and Linda served a mission in Auckland, New Zealand, as employment specialists. Al loved working at the Family History Center and serving in the temple. He was able to serve as a volunteer in the baptistry for six years. He loved traveling to see his children and grandchildren. He was a man of few words but loved his family and the gospel.

Al is survived by his wife, Linda, of 49 years; his children: Paula (Aaron) Wallace, Alan (Annette) Keeler, Kirt (Amberly) Keeler, Matt (Kendall) Keeler and Shiree (Andrew) Wright; 22 grandchildren; and a soon-to-be great-grandson. He is also survived by two sisters, Ann (David) Mason and Lois Anderson; and a brother, Jay (Karen) Keeler. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Leslie.

The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Park Assisted Living and Horizon Hospice for their wonderful care of Al in his final weeks.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2017, at the Washington Stake Center, 446 E. Mangum Road.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, and Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Stake Center preceding the services.

Interment will be at the Enterprise City Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

