Findlay Kia receives prestigious dealer excellence award

ST. GEORGE — Findlay Kia of St. George has announced their dealership achieved 2017 KIA Dealer Excellence Program certification by distinguishing itself with excellent facilities, consistent execution of core processes, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

This top honor was presented by Kia Regional Sales Manager Ruben Sandoval, KIA Regional Parts and Service Manager Paul Ortiz and received by General Manager Dave Gourley, Kia Sales Manager Tim Mills, Kia Service Manager Jeff Hafen and Used Car Manager Dave Listul.

The Kia Dealer Excellence Program is evaluated each year and chosen by Kia Motors of America. Program results show that KDEP+ certified dealers sold 54 percent more new cars and have a higher customer satisfaction rating. Findlay Kia of St. George finished 21st in the country (766 dealers), and are 1 of 25 KDEP certified dealers in the Western region.

As of the 2017 awards, there are only 1 in 136 KDEP certified dealers throughout the country.

