1 dead, 6 injured in head-on crash; impairment a possible factor

ST. GEORGE — Driver impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in a head-on collision that killed a 46-year-old man and left six others injured over the weekend on state Route 191 outside Moab.

Randy Graymountain, of Fort Defiance, Arizona, died Saturday when the 2015 Nissan Versa he was driving collided head-on with a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan carrying six occupants, Utah Highway Patrol officials said in a statement.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., Graymountain was heading south on SR-191 near milepost 140, approximately 15 miles northwest of Moab, when he crossed the center line into the northbound lane, officials said. It was not clear if he was passing another car.

The driver of the minivan crossed into the southbound lane to avoid the Versa, according to the Highway Patrol. Graymountain then crossed back into the southbound lane and struck the minivan head-on.

Graymountain was declared dead at the scene of the crash, UHP officials said.

All six occupants of the minivan were transported to Moab Regional Hospital, including a 33-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy and girl, all from Texas, along with a 66-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah.

From there, three were flown and two were taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. The 6-year-old girl was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Their medical condition and injuries were not immediately known.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said Graymountain was speeding and recklessly passing other vehicles prior to the crash, Highway Patrol officials said, noting that investigators were considering “impairment” as a possible factor in the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by witnesses and law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

