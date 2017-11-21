Tuacahn adds ice skating rink to ‘Christmas in the Canyon’ activities

New ice skating rink in the process of being set up at Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins, Utah, Nov. 21, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

IVINS — For years, Tuacahn Center for the Arts has created a magical holiday escape complete with twinkling lights, hot cocoa, visits from Santa Claus and a live Nativity. The “Christmas in the Canyon” event is a must-visit holiday attraction for Southern Utah residents and visitors alike. And this year, for the first time ever, they are adding ice skating to the lineup of whimsical activities.

“It’s going to be spectacular,” Tuacahn CEO Kevin Smith said in a news release. “This is what Tuacahn is all about, offering something unique to visitors and helping them create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The 85- by 55-foot space is located just behind the new arts center near the Entrada Dance Studio. The rink will be visible from the windows of the Gift Gallery and Snow Canyon Cafe.

Nighttime at the skating rink will be particularly magical as the area will be enhanced with various theater lighting techniques.

Skating prices are $7 per person with group discounts available.

About the rink

Offering an ice rink as part of Christmas in the Canyon and beyond is something Smith said has been on the minds of the Tuacahn team for years. Building and maintaining such a space in Southern Utah, a region known for its relatively warm temperatures, meant Smith and his staff had to get a little creative to make this happen.



Extensive research by Smith and Brad Shelton, set designer for Tuacahn, led them to a state-of-the-art self-lubricating synthetic ice product that looks and feels just like real ice.



“It’s kind of a novelty,” Smith said.

Christmas in the Canyon

Christmas in the Canyon will feature a new play by Scott and Michael McClean called “Fairy Tale Christmas.” The story follows a group of fairy tale villains who decide to kidnap Santa Claus in hopes of changing the endings of classic fairy tales.

The show will be performed indoors in The Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn. Performances will run Mondays-Saturdays Dec. 1-23 at various times. No children under 3 years old are allowed in the theater. Tuacahn’s child care service, ShowCare, will be available.

Tickets range from $29-$39 and can be purchased online or by calling 435-652-3300.

Other Christmas in the Canyon activities include visits with Santa Claus, hot cocoa, train rides and a live Nativity.

The event opens Friday and runs Mondays-Saturdays from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 23.

Event details

What: Christmas in the Canyon.

When: Mondays-Saturdays starting Nov. 24 and running through Dec. 23., 5-9 p.m. | “Fairy Tale Christmas” runs Monday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-23.

Where: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, various facilities within the center, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Cost: Christmas in the Canyon, free | Ice skating, $7 | “Fairy Tale Christmas,” $29-$39 | Train rides, $2 | Live Nativity, $2.

For more information visit Tuacahn online | Christmas in the Canyon webpage (with links for ticket purchases online) | “Fairy Tale Christmas” webpage (with link for ticket purchase online) | Tuacahn Box Office – to purchase tickets or register for ShowCare telephone 435-652-3300.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews