Reyna Maria Harvie, age 61, passed away Nov. 19, 2017, in St. George. Reyna was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Benito and Ruth Cervantes.
Funeral services
- A funeral mass will be held Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George.
- A viewing will be held prior to church services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
