Nov. 2, 1942 — Nov. 17, 2017

On Nov.17, Lana Taylor Johnson passed peacefully in her sleep. Lana was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Dona and Afton Taylor, her family resided in Wayne County in the town of Bicknell, Utah.

Lana was the oldest of five children, she learned responsibility early in life when her mother contracted polio. Lana helped on the ranch and in the home, the chores were never ending but Lana was always up to the tasks.

Lana was an accomplished musician, she started the violin and piano while living in Bicknell. At 16, she spent a year living with the Hilgendorf family in Provo, Utah, where she studied music on a daily basis. According to her mother, Afton, this was a reward for all her efforts to help the family and hopefully give Lana a chance for a “normal” teenage experience. She would carry this love of music throughout her life and instill it in her children and grandchildren.

Lana attended Utah State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She would finish her master’s degree in education later in life while working at Southern Utah University. While at Utah State she was asked to write articles for Mademoiselle magazine, a very high honor for an undergraduate.

During a time of questionable judgment, she lost a bet, eloped and married Met Johnson. Actually, the term soul mates is often overused, but Met and Lana Johnson were the epitome of true love for 52 years.

Lana and Met had many adventures, from living in Japan, to running the livestock auction in Cedar City, Utah, cutting horse shows across the west and many ranches. Although their greatest challenge was raising their three boys, Taylor, Redge and Ryan … and that challenge persists today.

Lana was an avid golfer, horseman, golfer, snow skier, water skier, golfer, hunter, golfer. She cherished her friendships developed over the years on trails or on fairways.

Lana is survived by her husband, her mother, two sisters, three sons and their wives, and most of all her seven grandchildren who she absolutely adored! Lana was very involved with the grandchildren and encouraged them all to strive for success in many talents.

Funeral services

Join us for a celebration of Lana’s incredible life. Services will be held Nov. 24 at Cross Hollow Stake Center, 2830 W. Cody Drive in Cedar City, at 11 a.m. There will be no viewing.

The graveside service will be held in New Harmony, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.



Flowers have been mostly provided by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Huntsman Cancer Institute.