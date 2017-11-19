Trader Joe’s recalls packaged salads for contamination

Written by Ric Wayman
November 19, 2017
Image courtesy of Trader Joe's, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Trader Joe’s markets say they are recalling several packaged salads sold in Utah, Arizona and Nevada, among other states, after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The popular specialty grocery chain, whose closest locations are five stores in the Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada area, one in Cottonwood Heights and one in Salt Lake City, announced on its website Saturday that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The affected products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “inspected” code P-40299.

The recall applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Products with other “inspected” codes are not affected because they were created at separate sites, Trader Joe’s said.

The chain is urging customers to discard the products or return them to their nearest store for a refund.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

