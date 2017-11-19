UPDATED: Traffic advisory: Delays near milepost 75 in Nevada due to semi crash

Stock Image | St. George News

Update 7:25 p.m. Southbound lanes in the area of milepost 75 on Interstate 15 have reopened, and southbound lanes will continue to have traffic delays until vehicles have been cleared from the roadway, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — Interstate 15 has been closed in both direction near mile marker 75 in Nevada as of 5:30 p.m. PST, 6:30 p.m. MST, Sunday due to a crash involving a semitractor-trailer.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. PST, the Mesquite Police Department reported that northbound lanes were closed, and southbound lanes were being shut down in order to allow emergency equipment access onto the scene.

There is currently no ETA on when the area will reopen to traffic, and Mesquite Police advise motorists to expect delays.

The area of the crash falls within the Moapa River Indian Reservation near Exit 75 leading to the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza.

No details about the crash were available to St. George News at the time of this report.

