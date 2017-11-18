Police investigating icy road conditions as possible factor in fatal I-15 rollover

A Toyota Highlander is heavily damaged following a rollover on Interstate 15, Millard County, Utah, Nov. 18, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, Cedar City News / St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A woman was killed in a rollover on Interstate 15 north of Cove Fort early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV at approximately 4:05 a.m. in Millard County near milepost 140 on I-15.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Layton, was heading north on the interstate with one passenger, 27-year-old Hailey Buh, of Layton, according to a UHP news release.

As they approached a right-hand curve in the road, the SUV began to slip sideways to the left, at which point the driver overcorrected to the right, the news release states, causing the vehicle to leave the road.

The Toyota impacted a mountainside and began to roll along the hillside, at which point Buh was partially ejected and hit her head on some rocks on the embankment. The vehicle then came to rest on near the side of the road.

Buh was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man driving was transported to the hospital in Filmore with minor injuries, the UHP said.

Buh was wearing a seat belt, but it was not fastened properly, the news release states.

Icy road conditions are being investigated as possibly contributing to the rollover.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

