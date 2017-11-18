Turkey Trot brings community together for good cause

Deren Evin prepares to run the St. George Races Turkey Trot at Seegmiller Farm, St. George, Utah, Nov. 18, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of runners and walkers gave a collective turkey gobble at the Seegmiller Farm Saturday morning to help usher in the holiday season at the “Seegmiller Farm Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot.”

The annual event put on by St. George Races in conjunction with Seegmiller Farm is a family-friendly tradition designed to give back to the community.

A small entry fee is required, but the real price of admission is three cans of food items per entrant. The food is collected, weighed and donated to Switchpoint Community Resource Center.

Last year around 1,100 pounds of food was donated, St. George Races Director Aaron Metler said. Online registrations more than doubled this year from 2016, Metler said, adding that he believes the food donation will be even larger than last year.

“This is the biggest one we’ve had,” he said.

The race featured a 5K and a 1 mile fun run through the neighborhoods surrounding Seegmiller Farm. Racers from near and far gathered with family and friends – some dressed in turkey and pilgrim costumes – and got in a little pre-Thanksgiving exercise.

Finishers were awarded medals leftover from races that St. George Races organizes throughout the year.

To top off the race, some participants signed up for the pie eating contest while others remained content to watch. Contestants raced to see who could consume an entire pumpkin pie the fastest. Pumkin pie and whip cream flew all over as contestants shoved pie into their mouths in hopes of being the champion.

Participants in the race received a ticket which was put into a drawing to win prizes, including the coveted frozen turkeys which are a traditional highlight of the event.

The event concluded with the Seegmiller Farm Harvest Festival, which featured pioneer games, music and tours of the historic buildings on the property.

“It’s just an awesome family event,” Metler said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.