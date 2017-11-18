Odyssey Dance Theater reimagines classic with ‘Redux Nut-Cracker’; win tickets

ST. GEORGE — Odyssey Dance Theatre has a habit of transporting things past into present-day, this year taking on the classic holiday ballet, infusing it with a little pop and hip-hop and performing its own masterpiece, “Redux Nut-Cracker.”

Audiences who have been to one too many Nutcrackers will want to see this new invention in which Clara, a young lady with an imagination inspired by today’s technology – her smartphone, of course – is drawn into a magical world. Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots and gangsta mice have a hip-hop swagga. All to the tune of Tchaikovsky’s original score, reimagined and rearranged into that pop/hip-hop style.



Odyssey Dance Theatre’s performances will be given in St. George on Dec. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cox Performing Arts Center on Dixie State University campus.

“Redux Nut-Cracker” promises an updated visual feast full of surprises, as it has done in years past with “Giselle” and “Romeo and Juliet.”

Tickets are on sale now at prices ranging between $20-$35 and can be purchased online or at the box office located at the Cox Performing Arts Center on Dixie State University campus, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

About Odyssey Dance Theatre

Odyssey Dance Theatre has the following awards and recognitions to its credit: Best of State in Dance for 12 years in a row; Best of State of all Arts and Entertainment in 2007 and 2015; Best Choreographer 2009 for Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager; Best Individual Dancer 2010 for former Odyssey Associate Artistic Director/Principal Dancer Eldon Johnson; Best Individual Dancer 2012 for Odyssey Associate Artistic Director/Principal Dancer Veronica Yeager; Best Individual Dancer 2013 for former Odyssey Principal Dancer Dayna Marshall; and Best Youth Dance Group 2011 and 2012 for Odyssey 2.

Odyssey Dance Theatre performs to critical acclaim and standing ovations at home and on tour, nationally and internationally, most notably coinciding with the Beijing Summer Olympics.

To learn more about Odyssey Dance Theater, visit the company’s website.

Event details

What: Odyssey Dance “Redux Nut-Cracker.”

When: Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 4-5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. University Blvd. (700 East), St. George.

Cost: $20-$35

Purchase tickets: Online or at the box office located in the Cox Performing Arts Center.

Resources: Odyssey Dance Theatre website.

