Goodbye old paint: Drop off household hazardous waste at county landfill

Stock composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Washington County residents may drop off household hazardous waste materials at the county landfill Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The service is free for county residents who pay a garbage bill for residential waste collection. However, there is a disposal charge for vehicle tires.

Among the types of waste that will be accepted are aerosol cans, medical waste, pesticides, car batteries, propane, fluorescent light bulbs, rechargeable batteries, fuel, herbicides, paint, paint thinners and other paint supplies. Oil is collected and recycled year-round.

For more information, visit the Washington County Solid Waste District’s website.

Washington County Landfill event details

What: Household hazardous waste collection day.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Washington County Landfill, 325 North Landfill Road in Washington.

Cost: Free for Washington County residents who have garbage collection service; commercial users are asked to contact the solid waste district.

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.