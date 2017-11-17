Plane leaving St. George returns to airport after captain declares emergency

An American Eagle passenger jet takes off, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of SkyWest Airlines, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A flight bound for Phoenix from the St. George Regional Airport was turned around Friday afternoon due to an issue with the plane’s engine.

Skywest flight 3133, operating as American Eagle, departed the airport at approximately 1:10 p.m. but returned shortly after takeoff due to an “engine indication,” according to a statement issued by SkyWest Airlines.

“The captain did declare an emergency out of an abundance of caution,” SkyWest spokesman Layne Watson said.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department were dispatched to the airport at approximately 1:45 p.m. in response to the emergency declaration.

Passengers on the flight reportedly felt vibrations as the plane was flown back to the airport.

“The flight landed safely and we are working to help customers continue their travels to Phoenix on another flight as soon as possible,” the SkyWest statement reads. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

There was no information about what happened to the plane’s engine at the time this report was taken.

“We’ve got mechanics that are out there now inspecting the aircraft,” Watson told St. George News Friday.

St. George-based SkyWest Airlines offers multiple daily flights from the St. George Regional Airport to Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

