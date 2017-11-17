Driver flees scene after fatally hitting pedestrian who was ‘illegally in the road’

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Nye County, Nevada, in the early morning hours Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 1:33 a.m. PST on southbound state Route 160 south of mile marker 8.

The driver was southbound on SR-160 at the time of the incident, according to a news release issued by Nevada Highway Patrol.

“An unidentified 52-year-old male was illegally in the roadway in the right travel lane,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was hit by the oncoming vehicle, at which point the driver fled the scene, according to the news release.

Medical responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the man’s name pending further investigation.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigators traced vehicle parts located at the scene of the crash scene and found that they belong to a 2010-2013 model Chevrolet Camaro.

The Camaro will likely have moderate left front end damage. The driver may have been traveling to Las Vegas, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Joey Albano at 702-432-5293 or 702-486-4100. Information may also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

