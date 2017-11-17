Failing to yield triggers yet another crash on Sunset Boulevard

White Nissan Altima is towed after two-vehicle crash on West Sunset Boulevard, St George, Utah, Nov. 17, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — All occupants escaped serious injury when a driver crossed paths with another car, setting in motion a crash that left damage and traffic delays in its wake on West Sunset Boulevard Friday morning.

At 10 a.m., officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on West Sunset Boulevard near the corner of North Daybreak Drive involving a white Nissan Altima and a black Honda Pilot, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

Officers found the vehicles extensively damaged and blocking one lane in each direction on West Sunset Boulevard, with a 16-year-old driver inside of the Nissan who sustained a minor injury to her upper face.

The woman driving the Honda sustained minor injuries as well, however, her two-year-old daughter was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

Officers learned after speaking with witnesses at the scene that the Nissan was headed north on Daybreak and was stopped at the corner of Sunset Boulevard while the Honda was heading east on the same street.

Thinking the roadway was clear the Altima driver pulled out to make a left turn to head west on Sunset when the car was struck by the Honda before the teen was able to clear the lane.

The impact spun the cars across the roadway, deploying the airbags in both vehicles, which is what caused the facial injury to the Nissan driver, the officer said.

Childs went on to say that “multiple airbags deployed in both vehicles, and the woman in the Honda felt minor pain in her head but her young daughter was fine, while the Nissan driver got knocked pretty hard near her eye when they deployed.”

The two vehicles were rendered inoperable from the crash and were towed from the scene. Traffic was affected for less than one hour as emergency personnel cleared debris from the roadway, and no serious injuries or transports were reported.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

