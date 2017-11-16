Findlay Subaru ‘Share the Love’ event benefits Southwest Wildlife Foundation

Findlay Subaru will host a special presentation of “Birds of Prey” by the Southwest Wildlife Foundation featuring Master Falconer and educator Martin Tyner, who will be accompanied by a golden eagle named Scout, among other raptors, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Findlay Subaru, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Findlay Subaru is participating in the 2017 Subaru “Share the Love” event and has selected Southwest Wildlife Foundation as its hometown charity to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a Share the Love donation.

At Findlay Subaru, 1405 Sunland Dr. in St. George, on Nov. 18 at noon there will be a special presentation of “Birds of Prey” by the Southwest Wildlife Foundation. This exciting educational program will captivate the audience as they enjoy beautiful slides of wild raptors while Master Falconer and educator Martin Tyner teaches about these majestic birds.

Identification, hunting, nesting behaviors and our shared environment are among the topics discussed in the presentation. A golden eagle named Scout is just one of the raptors accompanying Tyner in his live birds of prey program.

The Share the Love event will run through Jan. 2 and allows Subaru retailers the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America Inc.

For a second year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners.

At the culmination of this year, Subaru of America and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $115 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event. The 10th annual Share the Love program will include the following four national charities:

ASPCA.

Make-A-Wish.

Meals On Wheels America.

National Park Foundation.

In addition to the national charities that are participating, Southwest Wildlife Foundation will be included as a hometown charity for new Subaru owners to receive donations at the end of the program.

“For ten years now, Subaru of America Inc.’s Share the Love event has worked with a host of national and local charities around the country to help support some incredible causes and organizations that are dear to our brand and our owners,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. “This year, we hope to continue the momentum and surpass our previous years’ donations while continuing to make a positive impact on the world around us.”

