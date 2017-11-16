Rent a bike here, drop it off there. Come learn about St. George’s up and coming bike share program.

This file photo shows bikes on the rack ready for rental through a Zagster smartphone app. The city of St. George is implementing the bike share program soon, with an informative presentation offered Friday at Dixie Regional Medical Center's Health & Performance Center, St. George, Utah | Photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Zagster, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A new bike share program is coming to St. George and the public is invited to learn more about it Friday afternoon at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s Health & Performance Center.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday, city officials and sponsors of the program will be sharing information about the bike share program. The hospital’s Health & Performance Center, where the presentation will be given, is located at 652 S. Medical Center Drive.

The program entails placing various stations throughout the city equipped with up to 10 bikes. People will be able to rent the bikes for various amounts of time via a mobile phone app. Bikes can also be returned to any one of the various stations set around the city.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the info out about this,” said Marc Mortensen, the support services director for St. George.

The program is set up through a bike share company, Zagster. St. George will have around 11 stations, five of which are sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, Mortensen said.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike, as well as representatives from Select Heath and Dixie Regional Medical Center will be on hand Friday at the Health & Performance Center to share more details about the program and when it will launch.

The bike share program is part of the overall master active transportation plan the city adopted last year. The plan promotes cycling as an alternative mode of transportation while also developing and supporting cycling-centric infrastructure.

Those interested in attending the event at the Health & Performance Center will need to walk west though the building, go down the nearby stairs, out the back door and across a bridge. There will be a bike icon on the west side of the bridge where the event is set to be held.

Event details

What: Information on the roll out of St. George’s forthcoming bike share program.

When: 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16.

Where: Dixie Regional Medical Center’s Health & Performance Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

