Hurricane Valley Chamber features author Kip Kent with success tips from ‘You Can if You Will’

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
November 16, 2017
Publicity photo of Kip Kent from his bio courtesy of Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, which Kent will address during the chamber's monthly meeting Thursday. Hurricane, Utah, Nov. 16, 2017 | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Hurricane Valley Chamber invites the public to its monthly meeting Thursday featuring Kip Kent, author and director of training at School of Life, with a talk aiming to inspire your success.

The monthly meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. the Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane. The meeting is open to anyone to attend at no cost with lunch provided at $10 a plate for those interested.

Kent is a St. George resident, originally from Santa Cruz, California. He served two years overseas for the U.S. Army in Germany and two more years overseas on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London. He met his wife, now of 28 years, while attending BYU-Idaho (then Ricks College) and together they have five children.

His favorite quotes, according to his bio, are Henry Ford’s, “Whether you believe you can, or can’t, you’re probably right” and Abraham Lincoln’s, “Most people
are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

With this attitude, Kent has more than 20 years of business, sales and leadership experience with a handful of companies, owns his own business firm offering coaching and training and a real estate company. He also serves as director of training for the School of Life Foundation in Southern Utah, among other things.

Much of his take on living life effectively can be found in his book, “You Can If You Will: How to Succeed Through Commitment &
Accountability.”

At Thursday’s meeting, the Hurricane Valley Chamber will also shine its spotlight on the law firm of Barney McKenna & Olmstead, its Business Member of the Month. The firm, founded by Darren Barney and Jeff McKenna in 1999 initially focused on business law and estate planning as its primary areas of practice, expanding to litigation practice with the addition of Eric Olmstead in 2006.

  • Event details
  • What: Hurricane Valley Chamber monthly meeting
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
  • Details: Open to the public, $10 lunch available for those interested

