TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Nov. 17-19
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Oil Painters of America Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Arts, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Red Rock Film Festival | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Ramada Inn Conference Center, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Research up to date on Alzheimer’s disease | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 2 p.m. PST | Zion Eye Institute Open House and 10th Anniversary Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Eye Institute, 1301 Bertha Howe Avenue, Suite 11, Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pioneer Sewing Machine and Ironing | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturay, noon | Birds of Prey Presentation | Admission: Free | Location: Findlay Subaru, 1405 S. Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Night of Dance | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: SUU Auditorium, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Friends in Music: Red Steagall | Admission: $30-$35 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers Concert | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, Eccles Concert Hall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | String Concert | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Talon Craft Fair | Admission: $1 | Location: Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Jubilee of Trees | Admission: Adults, $5; children (15 and under), $1 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Talon Craft Fair | Admission: $1 | Location: Canyon View High School, 166 W. 1925 N., Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Jubilee of Trees | Admission: Adults, $5; children (15 and under), $1 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. | Dogs and Diamonds RSQ Dogs Fundraiser | Admission: Free; purchases, donations vary | Location: JK Jewelers, 720 S. River Road, Suite A105, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Landfill, 325 N. Landfill Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Furry Friends Festival | Admission: Free; donations, adoptions vary | Location: Green Valley Mall, corner of Valley View Drive and Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Because Animals Matter Adoption Event | Admission: Free, adoptions vary | Location: Bone Appetit Natural Pet Pantry, 174 W. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Family Fun Night Fundraiser for Margot | Admission: $5 minimum donation | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Sego | Admission: $7 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Gunlock County | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Closure at the Firehouse | Admission: $5 | Location: Firehouse Bar, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Johnny Utah | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Avenue, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6:45 p.m. | Mosh Pit Music | Admission: $10 | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, all day; activities, noon to 3 p.m. | Snow Canyon 60th Anniversary Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park directions.
