St. George Chamber Singers in concert this weekend

Written by Ric Wayman
November 15, 2017
Photo courtesy of St. George Chamber Singers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber Singers will perform a concert Nov. 18 at the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the campus of Dixie State University.

“We’ve actually been around for two or three years,” board member Rachel Gee said. “But we’re pretty much brand new and trying to get off the ground.”

The concert will feature chamber music from the likes of composers Brahms, Shaw and Thomas Chilcot with percussion and piano accompaniment, although Gee said some pieces will be performed a cappella.

“It really is kind of a myriad of things,” Gee said.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and all are invited. There is no admission charge.

Event details

  • What: St. George Chamber Singers in concert.
  • When: Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the campus of Dixie State University.
  • Details: Free admission and the public is invited. For more details, click here.

