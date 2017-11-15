Southern Utah University graduate’s band garners 20M YouTube views; releases album

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A recent graduate of the Master of Music Technology program at Southern Utah University, Nicholas Villalobos and his musical group Simply Three welcomed a successful release of their first original album “Undefined” in September. The album includes 14 high-energy tracks that embody the diverse and technical musical style that has come to be expected of the trio.

Simply Three is best known for its covers of a variety of artists including Adele, Katy Perry, Gershwin, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and many more. These string trio covers in combination with unique and imaginative music videos have reached upward of 20 million views on YouTube. The group includes Villalobos on the bass, Glen McDaniel on the violin and Zack Clark on the cello.

Villalobos was a part of the program’s first graduating cohort of students. The Master of Music Technology program is the first of its kind in Utah and the first in the United States to be offered online, according to the university.

The program is project-based and designed for musicians who wish to use technology to enhance and expand their skillset as a performer, educator, composer or technician. The creation of “Undefined” was a capstone project for Villalobos.

“In the case of Nick Villalobos, he was already experiencing significant success in the music industry, but needed additional technical skills so that he could better guide his career and have more confidence in working with the audio and video professionals who help Simply Three craft their music, and their image,” Steven Meredith, director of the Master of Music Technology program, said. “By working with the faculty in the MMMT program, Nick was able to gain that missing technical training and experience.”

